First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 581 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $214,807,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,300 shares of company stock valued at $78,186,501 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $245.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

