First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

