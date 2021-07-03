First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 366.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

