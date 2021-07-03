First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

MLHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

