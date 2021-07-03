First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.22.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

