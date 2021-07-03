First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 884 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $285.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $289.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.