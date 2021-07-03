First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $106.24. 191,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.