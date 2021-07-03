First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $106.24. 191,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

