First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.64. 300,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 709,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20.

