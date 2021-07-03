First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56.

