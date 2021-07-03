First United Co. (FUNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 4,245 shares of company stock worth $77,146 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.