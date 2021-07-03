Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.
