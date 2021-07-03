Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

