Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.