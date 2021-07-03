Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 105,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

