Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 92.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $221,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.37 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

