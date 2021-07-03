Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 360 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $164.74 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

