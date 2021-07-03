Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 4,756 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 444,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 176,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,727,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 854,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

