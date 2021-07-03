Flputnam Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $209.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.81. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.