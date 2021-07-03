Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUIF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

