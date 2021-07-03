Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

FFIC opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

