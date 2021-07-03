Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.97. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

