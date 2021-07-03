Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,515 shares of company stock worth $8,556,423. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

