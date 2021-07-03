Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. Fortem Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.03.
About Fortem Resources
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.