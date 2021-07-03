Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.85. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.