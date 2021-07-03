Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of LCI Industries worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

