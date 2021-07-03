Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,011 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after buying an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after buying an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,342,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,662,000 after buying an additional 433,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.