Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 457,154 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 457,154 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $21,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $82,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $43,544,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $50,578,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $42,288,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $261.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.21. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

