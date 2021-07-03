Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 932,916 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932,916 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

