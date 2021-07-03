Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.73.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,562.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

