Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.71 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

