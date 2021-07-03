Friendz Price Reaches $0.0018 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Friendz has a total market cap of $953,949.37 and $53,479.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00753939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.50 or 0.07710283 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,991,646 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

