Friess Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 37.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $72,965,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

PODD stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

