Friess Associates LLC Sells 275,882 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Friess Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 275,882 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

