FTX Token (FTT) One Day Volume Tops $38.76 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 26% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $38.76 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.04 or 0.00081034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.00 or 0.00757222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.67 or 0.07643415 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

