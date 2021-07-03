FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

