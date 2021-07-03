Fuse Network Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $550,033.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00140564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00169087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,653.09 or 1.00141053 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

