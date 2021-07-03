Fusible (FUSII) Reaches Market Capitalization of $281,543.24

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Fusible has a total market cap of $281,543.24 and $1,218.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusible has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00169592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,705.40 or 0.99903551 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.