Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FUSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 16,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

