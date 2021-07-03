FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

