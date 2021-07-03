FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

