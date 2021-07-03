FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Issued By Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

