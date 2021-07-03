FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

