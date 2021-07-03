FY2023 EPS Estimates for Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Lowered by Analyst

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

