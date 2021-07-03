Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.