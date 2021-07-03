Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLEO remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Friday. 32,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,018. Galileo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

