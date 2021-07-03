General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $48,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $58.96 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

