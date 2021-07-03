Genesis Shards Price Up 56.3% This Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.67 million and $95,313.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

