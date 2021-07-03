Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Gentex by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.