Genus’ (GNS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their hold rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,526 ($72.20).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 5,015 ($65.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. Genus has a twelve month low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,029.34.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

