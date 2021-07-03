Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.46 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $38,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 451.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,456,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.