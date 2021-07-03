Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.55 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

